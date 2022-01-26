DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 9,028.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of DigitalOcean worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621.

Shares of DOCN opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

