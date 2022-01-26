DigixDAO (DGD) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for $480.03 or 0.01292407 BTC on major exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $437.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00254289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 77,650 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

