DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Trading Down 0.2%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 3,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

