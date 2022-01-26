Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Shares of DIN opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

