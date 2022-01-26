Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.35

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 12278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
DDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
