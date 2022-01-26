Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.35

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 12278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

DDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

