Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading Up 0.4%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.70). Approximately 41,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 52,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.69).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.88. The company has a market cap of £83.20 million and a P/E ratio of -27.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48.

About Directa Plus (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.