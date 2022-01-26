Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.13

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.13 and traded as low as $54.24. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 4,055,407 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

