Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $31,674,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.