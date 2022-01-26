Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.68. 164,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,468,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

