Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.68. 164,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,468,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
