Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 227,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,997,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.