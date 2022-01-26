district0x (DNT) Price Tops $0.0794 on Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and $3.33 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About district0x

DNT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

