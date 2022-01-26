DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

DLO traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 27,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

