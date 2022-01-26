DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

DLocal stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 1,650,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,720,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

