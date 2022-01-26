DMScript Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $78,374.51 and $269.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.48 or 0.06676822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,416.00 or 0.99711127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052607 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.