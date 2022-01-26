DNotes (NOTE) Reaches Market Cap of $7,117.41

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $7,117.41 and approximately $69,793.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DNotes has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

