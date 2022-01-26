Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $19.59 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00292722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.