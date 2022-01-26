Dogeswap (DOGES) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 104.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Dogeswap has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $58,349.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.68 or 0.00182343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogeswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogeswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogeswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.