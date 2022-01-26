Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,494 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.12% of Dollar General worth $553,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 15.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 171.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.90.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.