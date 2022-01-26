Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.76. Doma shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 6,576 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

