Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

