Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) shares fell 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.23. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

