Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,000 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.

SMLR traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,273. The stock has a market cap of $483.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $406,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $4,155,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

