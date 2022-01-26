Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 1,553 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,980.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.03. The stock had a trading volume of 88,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.