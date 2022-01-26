Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 1,889 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,208. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

