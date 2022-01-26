Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 2,876 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. 96,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,999. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

