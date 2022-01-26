Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 330 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 339,912.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84,978 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 40,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.16. 23,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,774. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

