Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,496. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

