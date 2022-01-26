Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

