Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.41. The stock had a trading volume of 263,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.