Doyle Wealth Management Buys 11,534 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,535,000 after buying an additional 400,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 256.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 120,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,285. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.