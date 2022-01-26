Doyle Wealth Management Buys 389 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,007,000 after buying an additional 470,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $402.63. 292,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,137. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $426.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

