Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

DHR stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.51. 69,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

