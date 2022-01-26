Doyle Wealth Management Has $34.16 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $63.57 on Wednesday, hitting $2,602.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,853.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,809.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

