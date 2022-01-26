Doyle Wealth Management Has $7.48 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. 2,229,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.