Doyle Wealth Management Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 90,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,317. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

