Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.85. The company had a trading volume of 278,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

