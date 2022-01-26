Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.40. 40,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

