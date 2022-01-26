Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 2,355 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

