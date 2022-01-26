Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 12,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,592,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $360.76. The company had a trading volume of 76,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.72 and a 200-day moving average of $359.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

