Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 266,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

