Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 23.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 74,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

