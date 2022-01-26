Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.