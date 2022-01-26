Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.52

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.52 and traded as low as C$15.34. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$15.62, with a volume of 601,828 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.52.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

