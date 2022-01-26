Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

