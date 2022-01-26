DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Cut to 1,770.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its target price reduced by Barclays from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.51.

Shares of DSDVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. 49,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.06. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

