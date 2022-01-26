DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.