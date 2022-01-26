DubaiCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004335 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

