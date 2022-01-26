DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $848,236.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $848,236.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $12.37 or 0.00032456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

