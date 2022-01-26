Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

