Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 124.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

